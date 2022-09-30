Eye on stubble fires: Red entries against farmers in revenue records, FIRs for violation

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar on Friday directed officials to keep a close eye on stubble burning incidents in the district.

The district administration, so far sources claimed, has already issued a challan after a stubble burning incident was reported from Dera Bassi area.

According to officials, DC talwar has asked them to make red entries in the khasra girdwari revenue records against farmers who violate the stubble burning rules.

A review meeting was also held in this regard in which all Sub-Divisional Magistrates of the district, Environmental Engineer of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Chief Agricultural Officer and police officers took part.

During the meeting, an official said, the SDMs were directed to reach out to villages where maximum incidents of stubble fires had been reported in the past years. Nodal officers and patwaris were also directed to attend to cases of farm fires received from Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) within 48 hours and update the same on ATR application developed by PRSC.

Apart from this, the police have been asked to book anyone found indulged in stubble burning under Section 188.

The agriculture department was directed to carry out awareness drives in villages and to persuade farmers, with the Punjab Pollution Control Board being directed to coordinate with all the stake holder departments.

During the meeting it is was informed by the Environmental Engineer, PPCB, that in compliance of NGT orders an environmental compensation amounting to Rs 2,500 per incident will be imposed for the site measuring less than 2 acres, afine amounting to Rs. 5,000 per incident will be imposed for sites measuring 2-5 acres, and a fine amounting to Rs. 15,000 per incident will be imposed for sites measuring more than 5 acres, besides prosecuting the farmer under Section 39 of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

A total of 87 nodal officers, 71 patwaris and 35 cluster officers have been deputed in the district for monitoring farm fires. Environmental engineer of PPCB informed that only one incident of stubble fire so far this season in Dera Bassi sub-division has been reported in the district so far and a challan has been issued in concerned case.