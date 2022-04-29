Extortion call to Gippy Grewal: High Court grants bail to accused

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to the accused arrested in connection with a case of calling Punjabi films singer and actor Gippy Grewal for extortion.

Mandeep Singh had been arrested by the Mohali police in June 2018 under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC at Police Station, Phase 8, Mohali.

Counsel for Mandeep Singh argued before HC that the FIR in question has been registered on the statement of one Rupinder Singh alias Gippy Grewal who happens to be a singer and actor in Punjabi movies. He is stated to have received threatening calls from a mobile number extending threats for extortion. The caller on the other side had introduced himself as Dilpreet Singh alias Baba, threatening that in case the complainant does not submit to their demands, he shall meet the same fate as Chamkila and Parmish Verma.

The counsel submitted that no allegation has been levelled against the petitioner and he was named in the instant case pursuant to the arrest of Dilpreet Singh alias Baba, who was the prime accused. In his disclosure statement, it is stated by him that the telephone number of complainant Rupinder Singh alias Gippy Grewal was arranged by the petitioner herein. Also, there is nothing on record to suggest that the petitioner is in any manner linked to Dilpreet Singh alias Baba or was part of the conspiracy or was even aware of the purpose for which the telephone number of the complainant was sought from the petitioner.

After hearing the matter, the Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj held that his name having been nominated on the basis of disclosure statement of co-accused, which did not result in effecting any recovery from the petitioner, “I deem it appropriate to extend the concession of regular bail to the petitioner”.

The Bench allowed regular bail to the petitioner, subject to his furnishing heavy bail bonds/surety bonds to the satisfaction of trial court/duty magistrate concerned and also subject to surrendering his passport to the investigating agency, if it is not already with the police.