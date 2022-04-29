scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Must Read

Extortion call to Gippy Grewal: High Court grants bail to accused

Mandeep Singh had been arrested by the Mohali police in June 2018 under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC at Police Station, Phase 8, Mohali.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
April 29, 2022 2:37:51 am
The counsel submitted that no allegation has been levelled against the petitioner and he was named in the instant case pursuant to the arrest of Dilpreet Singh alias Baba, who was the prime accused.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to the accused arrested in connection with a case of calling Punjabi films singer and actor Gippy Grewal for extortion.

Mandeep Singh had been arrested by the Mohali police in June 2018 under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC at Police Station, Phase 8, Mohali.
Counsel for Mandeep Singh argued before HC that the FIR in question has been registered on the statement of one Rupinder Singh alias Gippy Grewal who happens to be a singer and actor in Punjabi movies. He is stated to have received threatening calls from a mobile number extending threats for extortion. The caller on the other side had introduced himself as Dilpreet Singh alias Baba, threatening that in case the complainant does not submit to their demands, he shall meet the same fate as Chamkila and Parmish Verma.

Read |Punjab and Haryana HC orders demolition of illegal third floor of Sec 41-A dwelling unit

The counsel submitted that no allegation has been levelled against the petitioner and he was named in the instant case pursuant to the arrest of Dilpreet Singh alias Baba, who was the prime accused. In his disclosure statement, it is stated by him that the telephone number of complainant Rupinder Singh alias Gippy Grewal was arranged by the petitioner herein. Also, there is nothing on record to suggest that the petitioner is in any manner linked to Dilpreet Singh alias Baba or was part of the conspiracy or was even aware of the purpose for which the telephone number of the complainant was sought from the petitioner.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – April 28, 2022: What you...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – April 28, 2022: What you...
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...Premium
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...
Articulate, Left, self-made Congress as...Premium
Articulate, Left, self-made Congress as...
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...
More Premium Stories >>

After hearing the matter, the Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj held that his name having been nominated on the basis of disclosure statement of co-accused, which did not result in effecting any recovery from the petitioner, “I deem it appropriate to extend the concession of regular bail to the petitioner”.

The Bench allowed regular bail to the petitioner, subject to his furnishing heavy bail bonds/surety bonds to the satisfaction of trial court/duty magistrate concerned and also subject to surrendering his passport to the investigating agency, if it is not already with the police.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement