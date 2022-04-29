Encroachment cleared from 29 acres of panchayat land at Abhipur village

The state government on Thursday initiated a drive to remove illegal encroachments from panchayat land, during which around 29-acres was freed from illegal encroachment in Abhipur village. The drive was initiated under the supervision of Rural Development and Panchayat Minister, Kuldeep Dhaliwal.

Later, the minister said that one Bikram Singh had encroached upon this pocket of panchayat land since 2007 and the district administration had issued orders for removal of the same way back in 2014. However, the panchayat department had till date not been able to take possession of the land as the matter had reached a court of law for litigation.

On Thursday, minister Dhaliwal said that the Punjab administration, under directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, had set a target for officials to get illegal encroachments vacated from 5,000 acres of panchayat land by May 31 under a special drive across the state in the first phase.

Answering a media query over Justice Kuldip Singh’s report, Dhaliwal said that the report will be examined and appropriate action will be taken against perpetrators soon.

The report of Justice Kuldip Singh, a former Supreme Court judge, had named several politicians, police officers and bureaucrats who had grabbed panchayat land.

The minister also said that the Punjab government is committed to remove encroachments from all panchayat lands in the state and these encroachments will be removed without any discrimination and the lands handed over to panchayats.

The area where land was vacated on Thursday is notorious for illegal sand mining activities.