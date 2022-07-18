Encounter between police, criminals in Zirakpur

The district police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested three alleged members of Bhupi Rana gang after the encounter on Sunday night. A policeman was also injured in the incident while an criminal too was hit. Heavy police force was deployed in the area till filing the story.

The encounter had taken place in Furniture Market in Baltana near a hotel where the criminals were holed up.

According to the information, three members of Bhupi Rana gang had come to Zirakpur for allegedly taking extortion from a hotel owner in Baltana area of Zirakpur.

The criminals had stayed in hotel Relax Inn. In the meantime the police got wind of the criminals and a team led by Zirakpur DySP Bikramjeet Brar cordoned off the area and the criminals were asked to surrender.

“The criminals opened fire at the police party, the fired two shots at the police party injuring a policeman, the police team too returned the fire, the criminals could not escape and one of them was also injured,” a police officer said requesting anonymity.

The police team was questioning the arrested criminals till filing of the report and the area was cordoned off to keep the locals away. Police had also recovered some weapons from the criminals.

According to the police officials the gang was running an extortion racket in the area for the past some time and used to threaten the hotel owners.

“ There was a case of extortion going on in Zirakpur, they were being traced for last few days. Today they came and attacked police party, where one person from assailant was injured and a policeman has also been injured, further investigation is going on an our teams are working on further leads,” Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said.