ED court dismisses Khaira’s bail plea

The special court of Enforcement Directorate (ED) observed that there were complicated questions of facts involved in the money laundering case in which former MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira is accused.

The court had also observed that the investigation was going on and the applicant is an influential person who may try to interfere with the investigation. Khaira’s bail application had been dismissed by the special ED court on December 7.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special judge PMLA Sandeep Singla observed, “There are complicated questions of facts involved in this case as money laundering trail is still under investigation. There is the possibility that the applicant being an influential, person may try to interfere with the investigation if released on bail at this stage. Even otherwise allegations against the applicant are very serious. Hence, keeping in view the gravity of the offence it is not a fit case where the benefit of regular bail can be granted to the bail applicant.”

The court further observed that there was no merit in the bail application and the same is hereby dismissed. However, any observation made herein before shall have no bearing on the merits of the case. The orders further said that the applicant has placed on the file various documents which show his income and that he has collected funds in the US for AAP. The huge amount of money has been alleged to be concealed/integrated into the income of the applicant.

It was pleaded in the bail application of Khaira that the applicant is innocent and a victim of grave persecution and harassment. The applicant is in judicial custody since November 18, applicant is aged about 57 years and belongs to a renowned family. The father of the applicant was a cabinet minister. The applicant himself had been a member of the Legislative Assembly and was earlier the leader of the opposition. The applicant is suffering from prostate cancer and has been regularly visiting PGIMER.

The applicant had rendered full cooperation as and when sought by the investigating agency. He has appeared 11 times before the investigating agency. The application also said that the manner and approach of the ED in the commencement and continuation of investigation reflects an absolute subversion of law for malafide consideration. The grounds of arrest were not provided to the applicant in writing which is normally done by the ED.

The ED in its reply stated that from the verification of records and raid conducted at the premises of the applicant on March 9, a huge amount of unaccounted money was found. FIR under scheduled offence has been registered and the applicant is involved in the offence of money laundering.