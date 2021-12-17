EC to carry out house-wise tagging of voters in three constituencies

The Election Commission will do a house-wise tagging of all the registered voters in the district. The EC has selected all three state assembly constituencies in for the pilot project in the state. The district has 7.62 lakh registered voters and house-tagging with 902 polling stations, will be carried out. With this, the practice of bogus voting would be curbed. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab had invited bids from companies for the work.

A mobile-based application will be created to collect the geo-tagging information of houses and other details along with the source code and documents. The other features of this process will include a GIS Web portal on the CEO Punjab’s website and mobile app to view the different layers on the geo-tagged information. A backup of the information will also be prepared.

According to the officials, the process of geo-tagging in three constituencies will make it easier for the local administration to check the properties where the voter is registered. “The verification process will be easy, the staff will have all the data on their tips,” an officer said. The process will also curb bogus voting as the details of all the registered voters will be with the EC and local polling booth staff during voting. The district is the first in the state where the process shall be carried out under the pilot project and the process will be completed in the coming few days.