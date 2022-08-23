scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Drugs Case: Probe Punjab’s excise policy too, Majithia says outside Mohali court

Majithia had surrendered on February 23 and got bail in the case from Punjab and Haryana High court this month.

Majithia also said if the CBI was bound to find many irregularities in the excise policy of Punjab, if it investigated the same.

Former Punjab Cabinet Minister Bikram Majithia appeared before the Mohali district court on Monday in connection with a drug smuggling case on Monday, after which he took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party.

Majithia had surrendered on February 23 and got bail in the case from Punjab and Haryana High court this month.

Majithia, after his appearance in court — which set November 7 as the next date of hearing — said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must also probe the excise policy of Punjab. He said that the bureau ought to question the officers who visited Delhi to consult Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Punjab’s excise policy.

Majithia, a Shiromani AkalI Dal leader, further alleged that in the three-month tenure of Charanjit Singh Channi’s government, a scam of Rs 1000 crore was committed.

Majithia also said if the CBI was bound to find many irregularities in the excise policy of Punjab, if it investigated the same.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:43:56 am
Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

15 of 18 issues resolved, Shah points to decline in Left-wing extremism incidents

15 of 18 issues resolved, Shah points to decline in Left-wing extremism incidents

Murmurs over changes: Has BJP overplayed its hand?

Murmurs over changes: Has BJP overplayed its hand?

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

Sisodia deserves Bharat Ratna, but being hounded: Kejriwal

Sisodia deserves Bharat Ratna, but being hounded: Kejriwal

