Drugs Case: Probe Punjab’s excise policy too, Majithia says outside Mohali court

Former Punjab Cabinet Minister Bikram Majithia appeared before the Mohali district court on Monday in connection with a drug smuggling case on Monday, after which he took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party.
Majithia had surrendered on February 23 and got bail in the case from Punjab and Haryana High court this month.
Majithia, after his appearance in court — which set November 7 as the next date of hearing — said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must also probe the excise policy of Punjab. He said that the bureau ought to question the officers who visited Delhi to consult Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Punjab’s excise policy.
Majithia, a Shiromani AkalI Dal leader, further alleged that in the three-month tenure of Charanjit Singh Channi’s government, a scam of Rs 1000 crore was committed.
Majithia also said if the CBI was bound to find many irregularities in the excise policy of Punjab, if it investigated the same.
