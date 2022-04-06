Drugs case: Majithia moves plea to change barrack, cites threat

The local court in Mohali Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia till April 19. Majithia also moved an application in the court to change his barrack citing ‘threat perception on which the court directed the prosecution to file the status report on April 6.

Majithia was produced in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Sandeep Kumar Singla through video conferencing.

In the fresh plea that he moved through his counsel DS Sobti and Arshdeep Singh Kaler, Majithia said that the Patiala jail authorities allotted the barrack to him keeping in view the threat perception.

The application further stated that the applicant is a Z+ category protectee and is on the hit list of pro-Khalistani organizations like Babar Khalsa International, Khalistan Tiger Force and Khalistan Zindabad Force.

It is a matter of record that members of the KTF tried to gain access to the office premises of applicant with a view to target him. These terrorists were arrested with tiffin bombs, arms and ammunition.

The application stated that the dreaded gangsters, both from within the jail and outside, have been threatening to eliminate Majithia, as he had been exposing the their nexus with the leaders of the previous Congress government.

According to the application, the Additional Director General of Police (Internal Security) had also informed the DGP on October 21, 2021 about the attempt of causing harm to the applicant by two members of the KTF.

Majithia also mentioned a report in The Indian Express on fresh inputs regardimg pro-Khalistan elements based abroad planning to target him.

The barrack in which the applicant was lodged till Monday, has been housing inmates from all strata, depending on the threat perception. The said barrack has also been housing Covid-19 patients.