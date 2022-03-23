Drugs case: Court extends Majithia’s judicial remand by two weeks

A local court Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia till April 5 in a drugs case. The Shiromani Aakli Dal leader, who is lodged in a Patiala jail, appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Sandeep Singla through video conferencing after his remand ended Tuesday. The court extended the remand by two weeks, said Arshdeep Singh Kaler, one of the lawyers representing Majithia.

The court order stated: “Majithia produced in the court through video conferencing. Request for judicial remand received. Accused is remanded in judicial custody till April 5. He be produced through video conferencing on the date fixed.”

It was Majithia’s first appearance in the court after the formation of the new government in Punjab. The new government has also formed a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Majithia was booked by the Punjab Police in December last year in connection with a drug smuggling case. He was booked under sections 25,27-A and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Akali leader then secured protection from arrest till February 23 after he approached the Supreme Court. He unsuccessfully contested the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections from Amritsar (East) constituency.

Majithia was sent to judicial custody on February 24 after he surrendered before the Mohali court. On March 8, his judicial remand was again extended till March 22. The court had rejected Majithia’s bail plea on February 25.