Thursday, June 16, 2022
Don’t take any coercive steps till July 27: HC to Punjab

Accepting notice on behalf of the state of Punjab, the Additional Advocate General of Punjab, S P S Tinna, submitted that the challenged communication was only regarding “possession to be taken of those lands whereby there has been a decision in favour of the Gram Panchayats”.

Mohali |
June 17, 2022 4:06:01 am
The counsel has argued that the authorities have ignored the fact that the petitioners have been in possession since 1909-10, supported by documentary evidence, and their rights are protected under the Punjab Village Common Land (Regulation Act), 1961.

Hearing a petition challenging the letter issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) of Mohali wherein the authorities of Mullanpur Garibdas at Kharar have been directed to take possession of land belonging to people of Mullanpur Garibdass village, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state of Punjab not to take any coercive steps till July 27, 2022.

The petitioners, Naib Singh and others, through counsel Pankaj Bhardwaj, have sought quashing of the order, dated May 20, 2022, passed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) of Mohali, directing Mullanpur Garibdas gram panchayat and Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Kharar, to immediately take possession of land belonging to the petitioners at Mullanpur Garibdass village.

The counsel has argued that the authorities have ignored the fact that the petitioners have been in possession since 1909-10, supported by documentary evidence, and their rights are protected under the Punjab Village Common Land (Regulation Act), 1961.

The Bench was told that the land in dispute always remained in possession of the proprietors and was in the cultivable possession of the forefathers of the petitioners/khewatdars “much before 1945-46”. It was never reserved or used for any common purpose of the village community. As such, the land in dispute was neither covered under the definition of shamlat deh nor reserved in any consolidation proceedings.

Accepting notice on behalf of the state of Punjab, the Additional Advocate General of Punjab, S P S Tinna, submitted that the challenged communication was only regarding "possession to be taken of those lands whereby there has been a decision in favour of the Gram Panchayats".

The Bench of Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi, after issuing notice for July 27, held, “If that is so, keeping in view the background, no coercive steps shall be taken by the respondents qua the two sets of litigations which are pending both at the initial stage and at the appellate stage, till the next date of hearing.”

