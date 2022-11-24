scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Domestic helps drug employer’s wife, steal cash; yet to be traced

Police is yet to ascertain the items that have been stolen as the complainant is yet to submit the details of the jewellery.

A case under Sections 328, 381, 34, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused.

Matour police booked two Nepal-based domestic helps for drugging their employer’s wife and stealing cash and jewellery Tuesday.

They were identified as Deepak and Lachman.

According to the FIR, Damanveer Singh, a resident of Phase 3B 1, alleged that he had hired two domestic helps in November 2022.

He stated that on November 22, he had gone to work while his children had gone to school and his wife was at home. He alleged that the accused gave a sedative-laced juice to his wife and after drugging her, took away their cash and jewellery.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AAP CM candidate first had to fight family at home, now faces caste hurdlePremium
AAP CM candidate first had to fight family at home, now faces caste hurdle
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...
Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government mi...Premium
Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government mi...

Police is yet to ascertain the items that have been stolen as the complainant is yet to submit the details of the jewellery.

The accused are yet to be traced, police said.

A case under Sections 328, 381, 34, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 07:58:51 am
Next Story

Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government miss the plot

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X