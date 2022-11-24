Domestic helps drug employer’s wife, steal cash; yet to be traced

Matour police booked two Nepal-based domestic helps for drugging their employer’s wife and stealing cash and jewellery Tuesday.

They were identified as Deepak and Lachman.

According to the FIR, Damanveer Singh, a resident of Phase 3B 1, alleged that he had hired two domestic helps in November 2022.

He stated that on November 22, he had gone to work while his children had gone to school and his wife was at home. He alleged that the accused gave a sedative-laced juice to his wife and after drugging her, took away their cash and jewellery.

Police is yet to ascertain the items that have been stolen as the complainant is yet to submit the details of the jewellery.

The accused are yet to be traced, police said.

A case under Sections 328, 381, 34, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused.