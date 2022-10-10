scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Doctor promised of job in Gulf, duped of Rs 11.54 lakh

According to the police, Dr Anil Gupta who retired from the health department lodged a complaint with the police on August 25 alleging that he was duped by people after he applied for a job on an online employment portal.

Mullanpur doctor duped, Mohali doctor duped, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDr Gupta stated to the police that he had applied for a job in January this year on the portal following which he received a call from a man who introduced himself as Suraj, the HR manager of the portal and gave the contact number of a woman, another employee of the portal.

Mullanpur police booked three persons including a woman for allegedly duping a retired doctor on pretext of getting him a job in a the Gulf. The accused has not been arrested yet.

According to the police, Dr Anil Gupta who retired from the health department lodged a complaint with the police on August 25 alleging that he was duped by people after he applied for a job on an online employment portal.

Dr Gupta stated to the police that he had applied for a job in January this year on the portal following which he received a call from a man who introduced himself as Suraj, the HR manager of the portal and gave the contact number of a woman, another employee of the portal.

Dr Gupta said that the woman introduced herself as Shweta. The accused told him about a vacancy for a medical superintendent in a Gulf country and asked him to transfer money to them to make necessary arrangements for him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

“I paid a total of Rs 11.54 lakh to the accused through multiple transactions, but after taking the money, they stopped taking my calls,” he told police.

Acting on the complaint, police booked Suraj Mahajan, Shweta and their another accomplice Karan, a relationship manager under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 12:34:03 am
Next Story

Fee authority approves new hike in revised fee structure for UG medical courses

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement