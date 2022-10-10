Doctor promised of job in Gulf, duped of Rs 11.54 lakh

Mullanpur police booked three persons including a woman for allegedly duping a retired doctor on pretext of getting him a job in a the Gulf. The accused has not been arrested yet.

According to the police, Dr Anil Gupta who retired from the health department lodged a complaint with the police on August 25 alleging that he was duped by people after he applied for a job on an online employment portal.

Dr Gupta stated to the police that he had applied for a job in January this year on the portal following which he received a call from a man who introduced himself as Suraj, the HR manager of the portal and gave the contact number of a woman, another employee of the portal.

Dr Gupta said that the woman introduced herself as Shweta. The accused told him about a vacancy for a medical superintendent in a Gulf country and asked him to transfer money to them to make necessary arrangements for him.

“I paid a total of Rs 11.54 lakh to the accused through multiple transactions, but after taking the money, they stopped taking my calls,” he told police.

Acting on the complaint, police booked Suraj Mahajan, Shweta and their another accomplice Karan, a relationship manager under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).