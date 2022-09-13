scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

District on alert: Mohali reports its first suspected dengue death

A total of 16 positive dengue cases were reported on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 211. Meanwhile, the health department collected 4,603 samples across the district and surveyed 3,392 households.

Last year a total of 3,500 dengue cases were reported in the district along with 36 fatalities. Last year, most number of cases were reported from Phase V, Phase VI, Phase IV, Mohali village and Phase 3B2. (File)

In its first suspected case of dengue death this year in Mohali, a 43-year-old woman admitted to a hospital, died here on Monday. The district Epidemiologist Dr Akshay Kumar said that though the woman was admitted in the hospital due to dengue, the cause of death would only be confirmed once the examination report is out on Tuesday. The woman, a resident of Phase 3B1, was admitted in a Phase VI hospital.

A total of 16 positive dengue cases were reported on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 211. Meanwhile, the health department collected 4,603 samples across the district and surveyed 3,392 households. The dengue larvae were found in 128 houses. A total of 50,912 houses were surveyed in the district this year, out of which larvae were found in 8,758 households.

In the neighbouring Panchkula district, a sanitary inspector of Kalka Municipal Council had died due to dengue on September 10, after which the administration from Tricity —Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula— sprung to action on Sunday, with special teams being formed to keep a check on a possible outbreak.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur had also told The Indian Express that the health department carried out an extensive awareness drive across the district to prevent the spread of the disease.

So far, in the Tricity this year, Kalka and Pinjore in Panchkula have been the worst affected with 280 dengue cases being reported, 100 of which were reported in September alone. As many as 23 positive cases were reported in district Panchkula Sunday, and 153 samples were collected.

In Chandigarh, there have been about 100 reported cases of dengue this year, with an average of seven a day in the last 10 days, the UT health department had stated Sunday.

