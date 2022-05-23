Dispute with landlord? 5 women among seven booked for attacking family

The Sohana police booked seven persons including five women for allegedly assaulting a family in Sector 91. The incident happened on Saturday. The police are yet to make any arrests.

The complainant in the case told the police that he has been living in Sector 91 on rent and around a dozen people allegedly barged into his house, assaulted him, his wife and two daughters and also misbehaved with his younger daughter. The complainant said that there has been a dispute with the landlord of the house, however, he does not know if the attackers have anything to do with him.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the complainant said that he did not know the attackers and had called the police helpline number. “The attackers also misbehaved with the police personnel,” the complainant said.

Acting on the complaint, Sohana police registered a case under sections 323 (assault), 452 (lurking house trespass), 294 (Obscene words in public), 354 (outraging modesty of woman, 186 (whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation) 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Veer Thakur, Anil Kumar, Pallavi Dutt, Sudarshan Dutt, Davinderpal Kaur,

Anchal and 8 to 10 unidentified persons.