scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

DIG reviews law and order situation in Mohali district

After the meeting, DIG Bhullar said that the purpose of the meeting was to review the action taken by various police units on the issue of undetected crimes, drugs and gangsterism.

He said that during the meeting, the police officials were told that their performance would be reviewed after every fortnight. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Ropar range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Monday reviewed the law and order and drug-related cases in the district.

After the meeting, DIG Bhullar said that the purpose of the meeting was to review the action taken by various police units on the issue of undetected crimes, drugs and gangsterism. He said that during the meeting, instructions were given to all the police officers to ensure the security of the government buildings in the district, timely hearing of the public, providing corruption-free service to the general public. Special instructions were given regarding timely disposal of lawsuits and pending applications, holding public meetings to make people aware of the ill-effects of drugs, and to increase patrolling at night.

He said that during the meeting, the police officials were told that their performance would be reviewed after every fortnight due to which they were instructed to do policing effectively to deal with the problems of the people in their area and prevent crimes.

The DIG also appealed to the general public that if there is a suspicious person living in the area around them, a suspicious vehicle is standing or someone is dealing in drugs, then the information regarding that should be immediately reported to the police helpline 112 or 181. The name and address of the informant will be kept confidential.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...Premium
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...Premium
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...Premium
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 03:53:07 am
Next Story

Bengal School jobs scam: No one can harm TMC, says Partha before court hearing

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close