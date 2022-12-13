DIG reviews law and order situation in Mohali district

Ropar range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Monday reviewed the law and order and drug-related cases in the district.

After the meeting, DIG Bhullar said that the purpose of the meeting was to review the action taken by various police units on the issue of undetected crimes, drugs and gangsterism. He said that during the meeting, instructions were given to all the police officers to ensure the security of the government buildings in the district, timely hearing of the public, providing corruption-free service to the general public. Special instructions were given regarding timely disposal of lawsuits and pending applications, holding public meetings to make people aware of the ill-effects of drugs, and to increase patrolling at night.

He said that during the meeting, the police officials were told that their performance would be reviewed after every fortnight due to which they were instructed to do policing effectively to deal with the problems of the people in their area and prevent crimes.

The DIG also appealed to the general public that if there is a suspicious person living in the area around them, a suspicious vehicle is standing or someone is dealing in drugs, then the information regarding that should be immediately reported to the police helpline 112 or 181. The name and address of the informant will be kept confidential.