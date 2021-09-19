Diarrhoea reported from Mohali’s Baltana, 100 affected

After Peermuchalla locality, cases of diarrhoea were reported from Sukhna colony in Baltana area of Zirakpur on Saturday.

The health department also collected samples in the area while Municipal Council (MC) arranged water tankers in the area.

Around 100 people were found to be affected by diarrhoea, following which the health department distributed ORS packets in the locality and asked the people to use boiled water for drinking.

The Zirakpur’s Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Pomi Chatrath, said that they had collected the samples on Saturday and all the measures had been taken to prevent the further spread of the disease. Contaminated water was said to be the reason behind the outbreak. The MC had sent two water tankers in the locality and asked the residents to refrain from using the unfiltered drinking water. Zirakpur and Derabassi had been grappling with the outbreak of diarrhoea. In both the towns, the reason for the outbreak was said to be contaminated water.