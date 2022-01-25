Development stopped in Mohali under Congress ‘misrule’, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD(B) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday alleged that sitting MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu had done nothing for Mohali but had looted its resources by taking over panchayat land to build commercial trusts. He said that Sidhu would be held accountable for all his corrupt practices once the SAD-BSP alliance government is formed in the state.

Badal was campaigning for SAD-BSP candidate Parvinder Singh Sohana at Mohali. He also claimed that that his party-led previous government in the state had made Mohali the most progressive constituent of the Tricity by spending Rs 3,000 crore on development works. He said that Congress’ ‘misrule’ in Punjab had witnessed an end to the development as well as the investment into the city.