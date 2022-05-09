Developing countries least to blame for global carbon emissions: Bhupender Yadav

Developing countries like India contribute the least to global carbon emissions and therefore the western, industrialised nations must shoulder bulk of the financial burden for combating climate change, said Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

He was addressing the valedictory session of the two-day international conference on Environmental Diversity and Environmental Jurisprudence: National and International Perspective, organised by Chandigarh University, at its Gharuan campus, on Sunday.

Yadav said that the need of the hour is to strike a balance between development and pollution free environment, and India’s development philosophy of ‘development without destruction’ has put biodiversity conservation as a top priority in all sectors of economic development.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul of the Supreme Court of India and Justice Michael Wilson, Judge, the Supreme Court of Hawaii, Justice Augustine George Masih, Judge, High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, former Supreme Court Judge and former NGT chairman, Justice (Retd.) Swatanter Kumar, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University were among the dignitaries present at the session.

Noting that India’s environmental law and policy is as much about equity and justice as it is about protection and conservation, Bhupender Yadav said that the burden for protection of the environment should fall on to the shoulders of those who are responsible for the problem.

In his presidential address, Justice Kaul said that the world is past the stage where we can create laws and now we should focus on ensuring that these laws are followed in letter and spirit.

“We have violated environment and that has caused the degradation. The time has come that we join hands to combat this, instead of shifting the blame. If we don’t leave this planet in a better shape than we inherited it, we are going to apologise to a lot of people. We have a long history of destroying nature in the name of progress. We cannot change the past, but our present efforts will ensure the future,” he said.

Justice Kaul also emphasised that specialist courts dealing with environmental laws must also be managed by specialists.