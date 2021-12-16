Punjab: Four including infant killed in road accident near Derabassi

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
December 16, 2021 10:55:11 am
Four persons including two women and an infant were killed in a road accident near Zirakpur Thursday morning. One person was admitted to PGI, Chandigarh in a serious condition.
The victims, said to be of a family from Mohali, are yet to be identified.
The accident happened when the drive of a Maruti Ertiga car lost control of the vehicle.
The police is investigating the incident.
More details were awaited.
