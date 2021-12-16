scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 16, 2021
MUST READ

Punjab: Four including infant killed in road accident near Derabassi

The victims, said to be of a family from Mohali, are yet to be identified. The accident happened when the drive of a Maruti Ertiga car lost control of the vehicle.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
December 16, 2021 10:55:11 am
The police is investigating the incident.

Four persons including two women and an infant were killed in a road accident near Zirakpur Thursday morning. One person was admitted to PGI, Chandigarh in a serious condition.

The victims, said to be of a family from Mohali, are yet to be identified.

The accident happened when the drive of a Maruti Ertiga car lost control of the vehicle.

The police is investigating the incident.

More details were awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 16: Latest News

Advertisement