Dera Bassi police arrest 2, recover over 1,000 banned capsules

August 1, 2022 1:50:51 am
Dera Bassi Police arrested two persons and recovered 1,392 banned capsules (Spasmo Proxyvon Plus) from them on Sunday. The accused had been selling them to the people in areas near Dera Bassi town, with daily-wage labourers being their main targets.
The arrested were identified as Jalaz Sharma and Narinder Singh. According to the police, a team led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Barinder Singh was on patrolling duty and found accused near Jawaharpur village roaming suspiciously. The police party stopped the accused and upon checking the capsules recovered from them. A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered.
Man held with 25 gm heroin
In another case, Handesra police arrested a Himachal Pradesh (HP) man and recovered 25 gm heroin from him. The accused was coming from Ambala when the police stopped him. The accused was identified as Varinder Kushal. A case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered.
