Dera Bassi firing: Mohali SSP orders FIR against sub-inspector, others

A day after a 24-year-old was shot in his leg by a police team, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vivek Sheel Soni, on Tuesday ordered action, including the registration of an FIR, against the Mubarakpur police post in-charge sub-inspector Balwinder Singh. The SSP also initiated departmental action against three police personnel who were present at the spot during the time of the incident.

The video of a man being shot in his leg by a police team at Derabassi went viral on Monday, with police later issuing a statement that the man was shot in ‘self defence’ after he indulged in a spat with policemen.

The police later identified the injured man as Hitesh Aggarwal (24), a resident of Habetpur village, Dera Bassi. Hitesh sustained a gunshot wound on his leg and was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, Chandigarh.

On Tuesday, the FIR against the erring policemen were lodged under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dera Bassi police station.

According to details, SI Balwinder Singh, along with other policemen, was conducting a routine checking in the Dera Bassi when they indulged in a scuffle with some individuals on the night of June 26. Police claim that the mob at the spot vandalised a police vehicle at the spot, after which they first fired in the air, before firing at the crowd in ‘self defence’. One Hitesh Aggarwal sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was rushed to a hospital for treatment later.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

According to the police, the SSP has already suspended SI Balwinder Singh and transferred him to Police Lines. Soni, who has kept a close eye on the incident, has constituted a Special Investigations Team (SIT), headed by SP Headquarter, to probe the incident and submit a report.

Meanwhile, reports said that the injured man, Hitesh Aggarwal, was operated upon at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Tuesday and his condition is stated to be stable for now.