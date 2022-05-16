Dera Bassi: Farmer booked for burning stubble

A day after a toddler died in the fire caused by stubble burning at Sundaran village, Dera Bassi, on Saturday, the police booked the farmer who had burnt the stubble in his fields, on Sunday.

According to the FIR, farmer Jeet Singh, ignited the fire to burn the stubble without checking the direction of the wind and his negligence led to 45 shanties being gutted, resulting in the death of a toddler as well. The Dera Bassi police booked Jeet Singh under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A case has been registered on the complaint of Ranveer Singh.

A major fire erupted on the outskirts of Sundran village on Saturday afternoon, which entered shanties located near the fields. The fire spread after Singh set his fields on fire to burn the paddy stubble. This practice is banned in Punjab.

Due to the fire, a toddler identified as a Rupali was killed due to severe burn injuries and another child sustained serious injuries. The shanties belonged to the labourers who work in factories or as farm labourers in the area. “It was a sheer negligence on the part of the accused. Stubble burning is banned in the state we have registered a case and initiated the probe,” a police officer said.