Dera Bassi: Cops book two for kidnapping & raping Class 11 student

Dera Bassi police Monday booked two people for allegedly administering sedatives, kidnapping, and raping a class 11 student.

The accused had kept her locked in a room, the police said. They have not been arrested yet.

The victim stated in her complaint that had come in contact with one of the accused through a social networking site. On September 18, the man had messaged her that he would be visiting Ludhiana, where she stays, and asked her to meet him, she said.

“He had come with one of his friends whom I do not know…they were in a van and asked me to accompany them, which I did…they both took me to an unknown location, where he locked me in a room and also took away my cell phone,” the girl alleged in her complaint.

She told the police that the man took her to Dera Bassi on a bike and again locked her in a room where he injected her with sedatives and raped her several times.

According to the woman, the accused would leave her locked in the room for hours.

On September 29, she shouted and some people living in the neighbourhood called the police who came to her rescue.

After the incident had come to light, the police registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 323 (assault) and 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the man and his friend.