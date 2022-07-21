Dera Bassi: 18-year-old boy killed in roof collapse

An 18-year-old boy was killed after the roof of his house collapsed on Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Aneesh, a resident of Mubarakpur area near Dera Bassi. The incident happened when Aneesh was sleeping while his parents and siblings had gone to work.

One of Aneesh’s neighbours, Tajinder Singh, said that he was present at home when he heard the sound of a building collapse, following which he had went out and found that the roof of Aneesh’s house had collapsed.

Tajinder Singh further said that he along with other neighbours went to spot and found that Aneesh was buried under the debris and tried to rescue him. They took him to Dera Bassi civil hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Family members of Aneesh said that the victim had celebrated his 18th birthday two days ago. According to the family, the roof collapsed due to incessant rain lashing the region since the past few days. “The girder fell on Aneesh who was sleeping inside the room,” a neighbour said.

Mubarikpur police post in-charge Sub-Inspector Kulwant Singh said that they have launched the investigation.