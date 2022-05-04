Deputy Mayor asks GMADA to improve parking, allow four floors, stilt parking

With the parking space shrinking in the city day by day, Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi has written to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to take immediate steps to improve parking in different areas of the city.

In his letter, Deputy Mayor Bedi said that Mohali is a constantly evolving city where people are facing huge parking problems. In order to solve this problem, the parking space was created by the Municipal Corporation near parks but still space is not sufficient.

He added that GMADA has to take more steps so that in the coming years the problem does not exaggerate.

He suggested that initially the basement of at least one park should be reserved for parking by conducting surveys in different sectors

and phases of Mohali and the park should be developed at the top.

“Vehicles can be parked in the basement parking lot of this park and this can solve the parking problem to some extent. Later, the number of parks with basements can be increased,” Bedi suggested.

He said in the letter that at present people have started selling houses floor-wise in the city which would add to the problem.

“Similarly, in many areas people have given their houses to paying guests and these PGs have their own vehicles. Hence, the problem of parking is increasing,” he added.

Bedi demanded that in addition to allowing the construction of four-storied houses in new sectors, GMADA should also allow the same to the new builders who demolish old houses in sectors to rebuild them and ensure stilt parking on the ground floor. He said that with this, at least the cars of the house would be parked in the stilt parking lot and this would solve the parking problem.

He said that in many places in Mohali, GMADA has given permission for construction of high-rise buildings and GMADA has also built flats of more than four-storeys itself, then why people are not allowed to do so.

He said that in the old planning of GMADA officials, it was never thought that so many vehicles would come into the city that the parking system would come to the verge of collapse. Today the situation is such that people fight over parking.