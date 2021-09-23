Dengue outbreak scare: Mohali Mayor holds emergency meeting, asks officials to expedite fogging

MOHALI MAYOR, Amarjit Singh, on Wednesday, held an emergency meeting of the civic body officials and directed them to expedite fogging in vulnerable areas in order to combat the rising number of dengue cases in the city.

The civic body officials, after instructions from the Mayor, immediately launched a drive, inspecting around 350 houses in the affected area of Phase 7, and finding dengue larvae in 35 houses.

The mayor, during the meeting, told officials that the rainy season had given rise to mosquitoes which has led to an increase in vector-borne diseases.

He said that spraying and fogging mosquito repellent was very important to prevent these diseases and made it clear that any negligence in this work will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, officials said that various teams have been dispatched for fogging in the affected area of Phase VII, and the exercise had been started and will continue.

The mayor also appealed to all the residents of Mohali to keep the surroundings of their house clean and not allow stagnant water to accumulate in their coolers or pots in any way. He also appealed to the public to change the watering cans for birds or animals on a daily basis.

Dengue is spread by several species of female mosquitoes of the Aedes genus, principally Aedes aegypti. Amarjit Singh said that the Aedes aegypti mosquito breeds only in clean waters and bites only during the day. He said that in case of a fever, residents should reach out to their nearest doctor for a consultation immediately. He said that the Municipal Corporation was acting responsibly but the cooperation of the people was needed in their war against Dengue and other vector-borne diseases.