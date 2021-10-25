Dengue outbreak: Mohali reports 135 new cases, platelets sufficient

As many as 135 new cases of dengue were reported in Mohali district on Sunday. Meanwhile, the district health department said that it has adequate supply of platelets for the dengue patients.

With the surge in dengue cases, the demand for platelets have also increased in the district as most patients complain of low platelets.

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur told The Indian Express that in case there is a requirement of platelets, it can be procured from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 or Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.

“As of now, there is no issue of shortage of platelets, we also have a laboratory at Kharar where we separate the platelets from blood, while in many cases people volunteer to donate platelets,” she added. Speaking further, she said that there is a difference between donating blood and platelets, and as of now there is no shortage of he either in the district.

The district has witnessed a steep hike in the number of dengue cases here over the past one-and-a-half months.

Till now, Mohali district has reported a total of 2,116 cases. On Sunday, the district health department had tested 297 samples for dengue, of which 135 were positive, with 52 of them from outside.

No death due to the disease was reported here on Sunday. However, Mohali has so far recorded 21 deaths due to the dengue.

Chandigarh: 34 new cases

As many as 34 new cases of dengue were reported in the city. The UT has reported 531 new cases of dengue in total in October so far.

Panchkula: 24 new cases

A total of 24 new dengue positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Sunday, taking the total to 446. The surge in dengue cases in Panchkula have overwhelmed the medical facilities here. The Civil Hospital in Sector 6 and the private hospitals here have been lined with dengue patients seeking treatment. The number of dengue cases here surpassed the 200-mark in the second week of October, the 300-mark on October 17, 350-mark on October 19 and 400-mark on October 23.