Dengue outbreak: Four suspected dengue deaths in Mohali, highest single day toll this year

Mohali on Wednesday recorded four suspected dengue deaths — the highest single day toll this year so far — taking the total number of fatalities due to the vector-borne disease to 18. The district on Wednesday also reported 107 fresh confirmed dengue cases, increasing its total tally to 1,755 so far.

Health department officials said that the urban areas were among the most vulnerable where dengue had spread at a rapid pace in the last one and half months. Mohali city alone had recorded around 60 per cent of the total cases reported so far.

According to the health department, as many as 239 suspected dengue samples have been sent for testing. In October alone so far, a total of 1384 cases have been reported in the district. Last month, a total of 344 cases were reported.

Health department officials have appealed to the people to be careful till November 30 as right now was the peak time for the spread of dengue.

Mohali Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur , while replying to a question, told The Indian Express, that urban areas like Mohali, Derabassi Kharar and Zirakpur were among the most affected and a majority of cases were being reported from these areas only.

“Mohali (city) has reported the maximum number of cases so far. Around 60 per cent of total cases were reported from Mohali. The health department has been carrying out awareness drives and fogging is going on in vulnerable areas,” she added.

When asked about the supply of testing kits, the Civil Surgeon said that the district had received four testing kits on Wednesday, which could test around 400 people.

A health department officer said that many people, especially those working, are staying in paying guest houses or in rented accommodations and are using coolers, which is one of the reasons for the spread of dengue in urban areas.

Mohali Deputy Mayor, Kuljeet Singh Bedi, said that they had expedited fogging in areas identified by the health department. He added that the Municipal Corporation is putting in all efforts to ensure that no area is left without fogging.