Dengue cases wane slightly in Mohali, sting threat remains

Mohali district health department and the Municipal Corporation (MC) Tuesday claimed that there has been a slight decline in the number of dengue cases and in the coming days the numbers will fall.

The health department also found that most of the cases were reported to be in the urban areas of the district with Mohali having the most number of cases.

The vulnerable areas

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that urban areas in the district including Mohali, Derabassi town, Zirakpur town and Kharar have reported most of the dengue cases. She added that the vulnerable locations keep changing but there has been a slight dip in the number of cases.

Reasons of outbreak in urban areas

Dr Kaur said that the infection has spread faster in the urban areas due to the population density and that it can only be controlled if people adhere to the guidelines of the health department. Areas with paying guest accommodation were observed to have stagnant water in coolers which provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Fogging at fast pace

The civic body has been using five fogging machines and going door-to-door. Deputy mayor Kuljeet Bedi told The Indian Express that all areas are being fogged extensively.

“We targeted individual houses in areas where the number of cases was more,” Bedi added.

Challans issued for negligence

Replying to a question regarding action taken against the violators who did not clean their houses or surroundings, Bedi said that the civic body has issued 250 challans so far and teams have continued checking houses in vulnerable areas.