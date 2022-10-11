Dengue cases in Mohali district cross 600-mark

The dengue cases in the district have crossed 600-mark. The health authorities have started awareness drives across the district to make people aware of the prevention of disease.

Officials said that a total of 3,30,801 houses were visited in the district and dengue larvae were found in around 10,000 houses.

The health department also organised a rally in the main markets of the city on Monday. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and District Epidemiologist Dr Shalinder Kaur led the rally from Phase 3B1 dispensary to Phase 7 market. Health workers were holding placards and banners and raising slogans about dengue prevention during the rally. After the rally, a survey was conducted in 942 houses and dengue larvae were found in 29 houses.

Dr Kaur said the aim of the rally was to educate the shopkeepers and other people coming to markets about dengue and other vector-borne diseases so that they can take remedial measures on time and thus save their lives. She appealed to the people to observe every Friday as a dry day and solicited their cooperation to make the district dengue-free. She said it was the duty of the health department to sensitise the people about the symptoms, testing, prevention and treatment of the disease as awareness can help prevent and fight this disease more easily.

The civil surgeon said that the department has been carrying out information, education and communication activities in the district for the last many weeks and asking the people to save themselves from dengue. She said that dengue is transmitted by the bite of Aedes mosquito which usually targets during the daytime. She added that Aedes mosquito breeds in desert coolers, water storage containers, tyres, overhead tanks and other places where water collects. She appealed to the people that all the water storage containers should be kept covered, besides old tyres, broken pots and crockery should be removed.

Epidemiologist Dr Harmandeep Kaur, Multipurpose Health Supervisors, Health Workers and Breeding checkers attended the rally.

Dengue symptoms

* Sudden high fever

* Severe headache

* Severe joints and muscle pain

* Skin rash

Dos

* Remove water from coolers and other small containers at least once a week

* Keep overhead tanks covered

Advertisement

* Drain off water from the back tray of the refrigerator every week

* Use mosquito nets or mosquito repellents while sleeping during daytime

Don’ts

* Do not wear clothes that expose your arms and legs, especially during the rainy season

Advertisement

* Children should not be allowed to play in shorts and half-sleeved clothes

* Do not allow water to stagnate in bird feeding pots

* Do not leave toilet pots uncovered while going out of station

* Do not use vessels below flowerpots during these months as water stagnates in them if left unchanged