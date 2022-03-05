Delay in PR-7 road construction reason behind traffic snarls

With the construction of PR-7 road connecting Zirakpur and Panchkula hanging fire, a solution to the traffic woes of the residents seems difficult. The 4 kilometer stretch of the road could not be completed due to a delay in the acquisition of the forest land in Peermuchalla.

The 11 kms stretch will connect Panchkula in sectors 24 and 26 with Zirakpur and with the Airport Road. The road was constructed to decongest Zirakpur towns and to divert the traffic coming from Delhi towards Shimla. However, the work on the road from Panchkula has been completed.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and Public Works Department (PWD) were to construct the road stretch. The officials blame the slow process of the acquisition of nine acres of forest land in Peermuchalla due to which the construction work could not be completed. An officer of the Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC), requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express that the civic body has already paid Rs 70 lakh for plantation and also bought nine acres of land in Dina Nagar to the Forest department. However, the MC was not involved in the road construction process.

“The road stretch will be completed when this land would be acquired and the construction would start,” the officer said. He added that the road has been completed from Chhat Light point up to the Ambala-Zirakpur highway. “The issue is with only a small stretch of 4 kms. The ball is with the GMADA and the PWD, we have completed our work,” the officer stated.

Zirakpur has been struggling with heavy flow of traffic. In the past few years, traffic has increased manifold in the area. However, around 70 percent of the total traffic is coming from Delhi to go towards Himachal Pradesh (HP).

Meanwhile, a meeting of the traffic advisor of Punjab along with DySP (traffic) Chandigarh and Mohali was held on Wednesday. It was recommended that heavy vehicles must now be allowed to ply only from 8 am to 8 pm while the routes of the buses should be diverted to ease out traffic in Zirakpur town.