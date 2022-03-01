DC meets parents of students who are stranded in Ukraine

The parents of one of the students stranded in war-torn Ukraine met with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia and apprised her of the situation. The administration urged the parents to send their requests to higher authorities through proper channel.

The parents of Ankur Mehta, who is stranded in Kharkiv, met the DC. Kalia said that Ankur was safe and the Indian government is already working on evacuating the stranded Indian students in Ukraine.

“We have been already been in touch with the higher authorities and providing the required information to them,” the DC said.