scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 28, 2022
Must Read

DC meets parents of students who are stranded in Ukraine

The parents of Ankur Mehta, who is stranded in Kharkiv, met the DC. Kalia said that Ankur was safe and the Indian government is already working on evacuating the stranded Indian students in Ukraine.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
March 1, 2022 2:17:50 am
Parents of a group of students, who safely returned to Haryana from Ukraine, and social activists stage a protest in Jind on Sunday against the ongoing Russian invasion of that country (Express Photo)

The parents of one of the students stranded in war-torn Ukraine met with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia and apprised her of the situation. The administration urged the parents to send their requests to higher authorities through proper channel.

The parents of Ankur Mehta, who is stranded in Kharkiv, met the DC. Kalia said that Ankur was safe and the Indian government is already working on evacuating the stranded Indian students in Ukraine.

“We have been already been in touch with the higher authorities and providing the required information to them,” the DC said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 28: Latest News

Advertisement