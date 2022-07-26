scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Day after opium: recovery Mohali police set to tighten vigil on all ambulances

The district police on Sunday had arrested three people and recovered 8 kilos of opium from them that was being ferried in an ambulance.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 26, 2022 12:19:11 am
Mohali police with the accused on Sunday. (Express Photo)

A day after busting a gang involved in smuggling opium in an ambulance, Mohali police on Monday said they will approach private hospitals and civic authorities to coordinate and monitor ambulances on a regular basis.

The district police on Sunday had arrested three people and recovered 8 kilos of opium from them that was being ferried in an ambulance. Police said that the peddlers used the ambulance to bring opium from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and then sell it in the Tricity.

Mohali’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vivek Sheel Soni, said that they shall soon write to hospitals and the civic authorities to plug loopholes so that criminals do not manage to take advantage of the system.

The men arrested on Sunday were posing as patients and the attendants to transport the opium from other states. The accused have so far told the police that they were bringing in the narcotics from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and their main customer base was in Mohali and Chandigarh.

