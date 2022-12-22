Fix dark spots, ensure proper light on roads, Mohali DC tells officials

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC), Amit Talwar, on Thursday ordered the civic bodies of the district as well as the Public Works Department (PWD) to light up dark spots in the district to prevent the road accidents.

In a road safety review meeting held on Thursay, Talwar asked officials of all the civic bodies, the PWD and those from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to come with the report about fixing black spots by January 31.

After the meeting the deputy commissioner said that they have also decided to launch a crackdown against underage drivers, for which the district traffic police has been instructed to hold awareness campaigns in collaboration of Non-Government Organisations (NGOs).

“Our priority is to discourage underage driving. Awareness drives shall soon be started all across the district,” Talwar said.

The deputy commissioner further said that the police personnel deputed in PCR vehicles shall be trained for administering first aid so that the lives of road accident victims could be saved at critical moments.

Talwar also directed GMADA to ensure that all street lights were working and blinkers installed were at their proper places an functional.

“With winter setting in now, the fog will roll in fast. And on foggy days, these lights/blinkers help drivers navigate. I have, therefore, asked concerned officials to ensure that blinkers are in working condition and installed at their proper locations,” the deputy commissioner said.