CU video leak case: Court defers decision on bail plea of one of the accused by a day

The court Tuesday deferred the decision on the bail application of Rankaj Verma, one of the accused in the Chandigarh University (CU) video leak case. The court has deferred the decision till Wednesday.

Rankaj had applied for bail on September 23. He is among four persons arrested so far in the case. All four of the accused were produced in court on Monday and their police remand was extended for five days.

The issue came to light after the students of the university had staged a protest on the night of September 17 after some women students of LC Hostel of the university had alleged that their hostel mate was making their objectionable videos.

Following the protest, a complaint was lodged with the local police and a case was registered. Three accused, including the woman student, were arrested the same day.

On September 19, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav constituted an all-women three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the Chandigarh University video leak case.