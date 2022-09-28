scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

CU video leak case: Court defers decision on bail plea of one of the accused by a day

Rankaj had applied for bail on September 23. He is among four persons arrested so far in the case.

Students stage a protest over objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly recorded by a hosteller, at Chandigarh University in Mohali district, Sept. 18, 2022. (PTI)

The court Tuesday deferred the decision on the bail application of Rankaj Verma, one of the accused in the Chandigarh University (CU) video leak case. The court has deferred the decision till Wednesday. 

Rankaj had applied for bail on September 23. He is among four persons arrested so far in the case. All four of the accused were produced in court on Monday and their police remand was extended for five days.

The issue came to light after the students of the university had staged a protest on the night of September 17 after some women students of LC Hostel of the university had alleged that their hostel mate was making their objectionable videos.

Following the protest, a complaint was lodged with the local police and a case was registered.  Three accused, including the woman student, were arrested the same day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to PakistanPremium
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to Pakistan
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...

On September 19, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav constituted an all-women three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the Chandigarh University video leak case.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 05:47:15 am
Next Story

Opposition says AAP taking over Mohali civic bodies, party denies

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement