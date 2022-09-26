CU video leak case: 4 accused to be produced in court today

The Armyman, Sanjeev Singh, who was arrested by the Punjab Police on Saturday in connection with the Chandigarh University video leak case was brought to Kharar and shall be produced in the court along with the other three accused on Monday.

The police claimed that Singh was blackmailing the woman accused to send videos of other girls to him. It is suspected that Singh was in touch with the accused who is the friend of the woman and to whom she had sent her videos.

“We shall produce him in the court and question him. At this moment it is not clear how all the accused were connected to each other,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

As of now the police have arrested a total of four persons, including the woman student of Chandigarh University (CU) who was accused of sending videos to her Shimla-based friend.

The university shall also open after a week on Monday. After the matter came to light on September 18, the university administration had decided to close the institution for one week, following which many students had left for their homes.

The issue came to light after the students of the university had staged a protest on the night of September 17 after some women students of LC Hostel of the university had alleged that their hostel mate was making their objectionable videos.

Following the protest, a complaint was lodged with the local police and a case was registered. Three accused, including the woman student, were arrested the same day.

Advertisement

The police said that there were no videos of any other woman in the cell phone of the woman accused and that she had sent only her video to her friend.