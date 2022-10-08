CU: Out on bail, accused recounts gory experience

On September 18, Rankaj Verma received a phone call from his friend who informed him that his photo was going viral, as an accused in the Chandigarh University video leak case, an incident he was completely unaware of.

He was subsequently arrested and came out of jail after he was granted bail by a court on Thursday.

“I was sitting in my office in Dhalli, When I received the call. One of my friends told me that my name is being dragged in the CU video leak case. I could not understand anything and informed my family. We went to our local police station and lodged a DDR,” Rankaj told The Indian Express.

He added that at the police station, he told the officers that his photo was being misused by someone and he had nothing to do with the video.

While recounting the experience since the day of his arrest, Rankaj said that after he informed the police, the officers got in touch with Mohali police and by night he was in Kharar being interrogated. “I was confronted with a woman whom I had never met. She also told the police that she did not know me. It was all very confusing for me as I was not aware what crime I was being put under trial for,” Rankaj said.

Also read | Chandigarh University video leak case: Forensic analysis finds no other videos on phones of three suspects

Rankaj claimed that the woman accused in the case did not recognise him, following which there was some clarity that his photo was being misused by some other person. Rankaj, a postgraduate in business administration, had started a travel agency in 2019 and comes from a family of farmers. His elder brother and father are farmers.

Rankaj was targeted by the main culprit in the case, Sanjeev Singh, who downloaded his picture from a social media app and displayed it on his number. Sanjeev then called the woman accused to ask her to send her videos.

The probe has also found that it was only the accused woman’s pictures and videos, which she sent to the Army man, Sanjeev Singh, and no videos or photos of any other woman students have been found.

When asked whether his family faced any social stigma at his native place, Rankaj said that his relatives stood by his family but his brother said that they faced backlash on social media.