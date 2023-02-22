scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Two criminals killed in police encounter in Fatehgarh Sahib

The criminals who were killed in the encounter were yet to be identified as the operation was going on till filing of the report.

The encounter ensued after the men had fired at the police.
The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Fatehgarh Sahib police on Tuesday killed two ‘notorious criminals’ in an encounter near Bassi Pathana, the police said

According to the police, a team of the police was chasing the criminals who were in a car. They were intercepted by the police near Bassi Pathana town. The encounter ensued after they had fired at the police.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 18:31 IST
