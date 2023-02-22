Two criminals killed in police encounter in Fatehgarh Sahib

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Fatehgarh Sahib police on Tuesday killed two ‘notorious criminals’ in an encounter near Bassi Pathana, the police said

The two men, who were killed in the encounter, were yet to be identified as the operation was going on till filing of the report.

According to the police, a team of the police was chasing the criminals who were in a car. They were intercepted by the police near Bassi Pathana town. The encounter ensued after they had fired at the police.