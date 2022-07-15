Covid count, deaths see a spike; Mohali health officials ask people to be cautious

As many as 10 Covid-related deaths in the last one-and-a-half month has set the alarm bells ringing once again in Mohali’s health department.

According to records, the district has been witnessing a steady surge in numbers, with around 50 Covid cases on average being recorded daily for the past one-and-half month.

A total of 11 deaths have also been reported this year, out of which 10 have been reported in the last 45 days, prompting the health officials to appeal to people to be more vigilant and adhere to all Covid protocols.

The district had reported a total of 1149 deaths till May 30. On Friday, the total tally of fatalities was 1159, with health officials stating that most of the people who died were co-morbid.

A total of 1449 positive cases have been reported from June 1 to July 15, which records showed was the highest count of positive cases after the second wave died down last year.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mohali Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, said that from April this year a total of 11 deaths had been reported in the district. She added that in the past few months the number of cases had gone up and they had already appealed to the people to be cautious.

“We have increased the number of samples being tested daily. The best way forward is people adhere to Covid protocols and get themselves vaccinated aginst the disease,” she said.

Prodded about the number of cases reported in the past one and half year, the civil surgeon said that on an average, around 50 cases were being reported from Mohali daily.