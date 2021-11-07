Covid: 12 cases in Tricity, 10 in Mohali alone

As many as 12 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the Tricity on Friday with no deaths. Currently, 65 cases are active here.

Mohali: 10 new cases

Ten new positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the district, taking the total number of the cases to 68,837 with 28 active cases. No death was reported in the district due to the infection. The district has reported a total of 1,069 deaths while 67,740 have also been cured.

Panchkula: 1 new case

One new Covid-19 positive case was reported Saturday. The active case tally, currently stands at eight cases. A total of 40,473 cases have been reported from the district so far, of which 30,775 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 379 people have died due to the virus here. The district has conducted 4,58,662 tests so far, with 180 samples collected on Friday.

Chandigarh: 1 new case

One new Covid-19 case was recorded in Chandigarh, taking the total tally of cases to 65,360. The total number of active cases is 29, the average of positive cases in the last seven days being two. In the last 24 hours, 966 samples were tested.