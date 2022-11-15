scorecardresearch
‘Heinous offence, threat to society’: Court quashes bail plea of woman accused

The advocate further claimed that his client herself was a victim of exploitation and abuse at the hands of co-accused, arrested Army man Sanjiv Kumar.

chandigarh university video leak case, india expressThe Mohali district court has rejected the bail petition of the woman accused who had been arrested for video leak case. (File)

The Mohali district court has rejected the bail petition of the woman accused who had been arrested in the Chandigarh University video leak case.

The same court had earlier also dismissed the bail plea of main accused, Sanjiv Kumar, in the same case.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Avtar Singh Barda, rejected the woman accused’s bail application on November 10, with the order being uploaded on Monday.

The counsel for the woman accused, while pleading for bail in the case, had argued that the applicant- accused has not committed any offence and was innocent. He further argued that the applicant has been kept in custody even though the police had reached the conclusion that she had not made or shared any video of her fellow students with anybody.

While opposing the bail application, the prosecution argued that the applicant had committed a heinous offence. The public prosecutor further argued that the accused/applicant had played an active role in the occurrence of the alleged video leak incident of Chandigarh University.

After hearing the arguments, the court observed that prosecution so far had stated that the applicant used to make obscene videos of girls in the washroom and send them to her friend/co-accused. Further, as per the prosecution’s version, the woman accused was receiving calls from a mobile number which belongs to co-accused Sanjeev Singh. When then warden of the girls hostel asked the applicant to put the call on speaker, the person on the other end asked for more videos of girl students, and later sent her the screenshot of an objectionable picture. Further, as per prosecution version, there was conversation between the woman and co-accused Sanjeev.

“In this way, bail applicant alongwith co-accused had committed the offence of publishing or transmission of sexually explicit act or conduct in electronic form. There are serious allegations against the applicant/accused, as per the prosecution’s version . The offences under which the applicant has been booked are henious and dangerous for the society,” the court observed.

The order further read, “Moreover, these days such incidents are on the rise where innocent people of the society are being duped by uploading/transmitting objectionable/pornographic photographs on Facebook, messenger etc. Apart from that if the applicant or the co-accused is released on bail, then there is an apprehension that she may delete/remove incriminating data. In view of the above mentioned facts, the applicant does not deserve regular bail and the application carries no weight and is dismissed,” the court ordered.

The incident had come to light on September 18 when the students of the university had held a protest at Chandigarh University’s campus alleging that someone was making objectionable videos of them in the hostel washrooms.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 07:38:19 am
