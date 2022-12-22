Court remands Tarn Taran blast case accused to 5-day police custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday produced 2019 Tarn Taran blast case accused Bikramjit Singh Panjwar before a court in Mohali which remanded him to five days of police custody.

The NIA had arrested Panjwar on December 8 after his extradition by the competent authority of Linz, Austria, in coordination with the Interpol authorities. The NIA has alleged that Panjwar had formed a gang of close associates to carry out terror attacks in Punjab. The agency had sent a team to Austria to bring him back to India.

The NIA investigation had revealed that Panjwar not only instigated the co-accused and others to commit terrorist acts but also gave training on how to fabricate Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and how to use them. During various processions and agitations, he carried bombs and instigated other participants to attack government agencies to strike terror, said the investigating officers. Panjwar is also the main accused in the conspiracy to target Dera Muradpura, said authorities.

As per reports, two persons — Bikramjit Singh, 22, of Kadgill village and Harpreet Singh, 19, of Bachre village were allegedly killed, while Gurjant, 27, lost his eyesight in the blast that took place on the outskirts of the Pandori Gola village in Tarn Taran district on September 4, 2019. The incident reportedly took place when three of them were digging a pit in an agricultural field to retrieve a dumped explosive consignment that they mishandled.