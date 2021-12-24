Court rejects SAD leader Bikramjeet Singh Majithia’s bail plea in drugs case

The district court Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikramjeet Singh Majithia in connection with the drugs case.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Sandeep Singla dismissed the application after hearing the arguments of both the prosecution and the defence.

Earlier, during the arguments, the prosecution, while replying to Majithia’s application, had submitted the record pertaining to the case as directed by the court Thursday.

The prosecution also informed the court that the FIR is not “politically motivated” and there are strong grounds to register the case. Nonetheless, the defence once again raised the issue and termed the case “politically motivated”.

Majithia, who was booked under Sections 25, 27-A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the state police, had applied for an anticipatory bail at the district court Thursday.

The application was filed on the basis that the case against him was a “poll plank” and a case of “witch-hunting”.