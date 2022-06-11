Court extends police custody of Dharamsot, two aides till June 13

The district court on Friday extended the police custody of former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and his two accomplices till June 13.

Dharamsot was produced in the court after his three-day police remand ended.

After his production in the court, he alleged that the government was saving a private contractor who was also booked by Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

Dharamsot along with his officer on special duty Chamkaur Singh and Kamaljeet Singh were arrested on June 7 after registration of a graft case against them.

The case related to the alleged illegal felling of trees and awarding of contracts and taking bribe in lieu of postings and transfers in the forest department during the tenure of Dharamsot.

The VB had also arrested Mohali’s former district forest officer Guramanpreet Singh in connection with a graft case against Dharamsot (FIR 7). He was remanded in police custody till June 14.