Court directs CBI to further probe 8-yr-old abduction case of security agency worker

A special court here has cancelled the closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of an eight-year-old alleged abduction case of a private security agency’s employee working as a cash loader in ATMs and has ordered further investigation.

The special court (CBI) of Special Judicial Magistrate, Amandeep Kamboj, cancelled the closure report in the alleged abduction of Manoj Kumar, resident of Faridkot district, after it accepted the petition report filed by his sister. Manoj was working as a cash loader with M/S Security and Intelligence Security Services Private Limited had gone missing in 2014.

Manoj Kumar’s sister Neetu Kapoor, had filed the protest petition through her counsels Yadvinder Singh Dhillon and Rajesh Kumar, stating that her brother has not returned home ever since he went missing on May 24, 2014.

Neetu Kapoor’s counsel Yadvinder Singh Dhillon told The Indian Express that on the day of his disappearance, Manoj had received a call from a PCO from Faridkot.

“The cash loaders have a password to deposit the cash in the ATMs. After receiving the call, Manoj went missing which was followed by three robberies at the ATMs,” Advocate Dhillon said. He said that the thefts had taken place at the ATM of State Bank of Patiala (SBP) on May 28, 2014, and the robbers had taken Rs. 8.03 lakh while the other two thefts had taken place at the ATMs of Punjab National Bank (PNB), all in the Faridkot district.

Advocate Dhillon said that complainant Neetu Kapoor had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court to transfer the investigation to the CBI in 2014 following which the investigation agency had registered a case in 2016 but then filed a closure report.

“The protest petition of the complainant stands allowed and the closure report submitted by the CBI is declined and sent back to the investigating agency for conducting further investigation taking into consideration the observations made by the court while disposing of the closure report. A copy of this order be placed on the police file pertaining to the closure report which is returned to the CBI, against proper receipt and identification, for further investigation,” the court order reads.