court allows custodial interrogation of 3 accused

The special NIA court Tuesday remanded three persons to five-day police custody in connection with the smuggling of explosives and narcotics.

The NIA produced accused Gagandeep Singh, Gurmukh Singh, and Harmesh Singh alias Kali in court in connection with investigation of a case under Explosives Act, Arms Act, and NDPS registered in November 2021.

Punjab police in November last year had arrested two persons who were found to be involved in smugglings explosives and ammunition from across the border following which the police had registered a case at Mamdot police station in Ferozepur district. The NIA is now probing the case.

In its application, the NIA stated that two accused — Darvesh Singh and his father, Anokh Singh — had been arrested in the case earlier and during interrogation, Darvesh Singh had disclosed that his cousin Harmesh Singh was in direct contact of Pakistan-based operatives for delivery of consignments of drugs, ammunition and explosives via drones from Pakistan.

The NIA also stated that during the further interrogation, Darvesh Singh further disclosed that he had given Rs 3 lakh on the instructions of Harmesh Singh to two unknown persons, who were later found to be Gagandeep Singh and Gurmukh Singh.

The NIA therefore demanded nod for the custodial interrogation of the accused.