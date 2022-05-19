Contractual teachers also protest against govt

By: Express News Serivce | Mohali |
The contractual teachers on Wednesday staged a protest against the state government and carried out a rally from Amb Sahib Gurudwara in Phase VIII to YPS Chowk. They were, however, stopped by the police and were not allowed to move towards UT. They were stopped at the YPS Chowk as the farmers were already sitting at the UT-Mohali border.
The teachers said that around 13,000 of them have been working in various government schools but despite their long demand, the government has not reguralised their jobs.
