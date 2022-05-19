scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Contractual teachers also protest against govt

The contractual teachers on Wednesday staged a protest against the state government and carried out a rally from Amb Sahib Gurudwara in Phase VIII to YPS Chowk. They were, however, stopped by the police and were not allowed to move towards UT. They were stopped at the YPS Chowk as the farmers were already sitting at the UT-Mohali border. The teachers said that around 13,000 of them have been working in various government schools but despite their long demand, the government has not reguralised their jobs.

By: Express News Serivce | Mohali |
May 19, 2022 4:44:49 am
Mohali, UT-Mohali border, Contractual teachers protest, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDuring the protest. Express

The contractual teachers on Wednesday staged a protest against the state government and carried out a rally from Amb Sahib Gurudwara in Phase VIII to YPS Chowk. They were, however, stopped by the police and were not allowed to move towards UT.  They were stopped at the YPS Chowk as the farmers were already sitting at the UT-Mohali border.

The teachers said that around 13,000 of them have been working in various government schools but despite their long demand, the government has not reguralised their jobs.

Best of Express Premium

A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...Premium
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?Premium
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement