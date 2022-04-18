Contractor’s licence suspended for not paying fee

The mining department suspended the licence of a Jammu-based contractor after he failed to deposit around Rs 26 crore of licence fee to the department. The contractor was allotted one mining site in Ropar district and one in Mohali district.

According to the officials of the mining department, contractor Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary is yet to deposit fee of Rs 11 crore for the mining site in Mohali and Rs 15 crore in Ropar district.

“The licence has been suspended and the contractor is asked to deposit the fees. If the contractor fails to comply with the terms, his licence shall be cancelled,” the officer added. The mining department had also directed the contractor not to work at the sites in the blocks allotted to him until the fee is paid.