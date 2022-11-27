Consumer forum: Rs 10 packaging charges cost burger eatery Rs 15,500 in fine in Mohali

For charging an additional Rs 10 for packaging a burger, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Mohali has penalised an eatery restaurant of Rs 15,500.

As per complaint, Pancy Singh of Chandigarh alleged that he purchased one Hardyz Fried Chicken Burger from Hardyz Burger at Mohali by paying Rs 312. Singh alleged that at the time of delivery of the burger, she was charged an extra Rs 10 in addition to the price of the burger. Singh further alleged that the restaurant had no right to charge it as packaging charges, while delivering the burger.

Hardy’z Burger was duly served the notice on the complaint, but had chosen not to appear and was proceeded against ex-parte vide order dated February 1, 2022.

The commission after hearing the matter said, “Since Hardyz Burger, has chosen to remain ex-parte and has not come forward to contest the complaint, in such peculiar circumstances, we have no alternative except to appreciate the averment of the complaint, which are duly supported by an affidavit and documents”.

The commission noticed that Hardyz Burger has charged Rs 260 for the burger, Rs 10 for packaging charges, Rs 29 for delivery charges and Rs 13 for taxes amounting to Rs 312. We feel that even delivery charges are excessive. It is pertinent to mention here that the eatery is running a business of sale of different burgers and also providing food delivery services to various customers, and the burger is prepared along with other items, the commission said.

The commission opined that Hardyz Burger definitely falls within the purview of deficiency in service and that by demanding packaging charges, it has been collecting a huge amount from thousands of customers, and must have collected lakhs.

The commission thus ordered Hardyz Burger to pay Rs 500 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and cost of litigation. It was also directed to pay Rs 15,000 as punitive charges for adopting such malpractice, which will be given to the District Bar Association, Mohali, for the welfare of young advocates.