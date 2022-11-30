Consumer Commission directs hair transplant clinic to pay Rs 57,500 to Mohali resident

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed a hair transplant clinic to pay Rs 57,500 to a Mohali resident for failing to conduct the hair transplant surgery despite taking payment.

Kumar Vaibhav in his complaint stated that on the assurances of the Richfeel Trichology Center (Hair transplant Clinic), he agreed to avail the services of the clinic for hair transplant surgery (FUE) by paying advance payment of Rs 45,000 towards the surgery on December 16, 2020.

He said that due to medical parameters, the surgery could not be performed on the date fixed which is December 19, 2020. Thereafter, on the advice of the doctor of the clinic, a cosmetic hair patch was to be done for the complainant in March, 2021. However, due to covid-19, in the months of April and May, the clinic of the OP remained closed for consultations. In June, 2021, the clinic took the measurement of the head of the complainant and informed him that since it is a customized patch, the same will take a month for the patch to be made available. Thereafter, he remained in touch with the clinic to know the status of cosmetic hair patch but to no effect. He also wrote an e-mail dated July 29, 2021 to which he received email dated July 31, 2021, informed that as the hair system comes from abroad and due to covid availability of the same was hampered.

The complainant said that he requested the clinic to refund the amount. In response to that clinic vide e-mail dated August 5, 2021 replied that “pls cooperate with us”, and neither resolved the grievance nor refunded the amount.

Despite due service through registered post, the Richfeel Trichology Center, failed to put in appearance and as a result thereof it was ordered to be proceeded against exparte vide order dated July 4, 2022.

The Consumer Commission after hearing the matter said, “Pertinently, the OP (Richfeel Trichology Center) has chosen not to contest the case. Therefore, in the absence of any rebuttal from the side of the OP, the version of the complainant, supported by the duly sworn affidavit of the complainant, must prevail.

The Commission thus ordered the Richfeel Trichology Center, to refund Rs 45000 to the complainant, with Rs 7,000 to the complainant towards compensation and to pay Rs 5500 as litigation expenses.